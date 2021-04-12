Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet Finance Department officials at 11 am today

FIle Image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to meet officials of the Finance Department at 11 am on April 12, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Besides them, Thackeray is also scheduled to meet with officials of the COVID-19 task force at 8.30 pm on April 12. The report added that a meeting with traders’ associations is also likely.

Some ministers and a senior BJP leader who attended Thackeray’s all-party meet told PTI that the CM had on April 10 indicated the government could impose a strict lockdown in Maharashtra given the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases

Reports that Thackeray would meet with the COVID-19 task force on April 11 then did the rounds.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also addressed a potential lockdown and stated that the government would “work out a financial package” for sections whose livelihood will be impacted.

State PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan had further said that while "nature, scope and duration” of the intended lockdown is yet to be finalised, the government will definitely work out a package for those affected.

"Though no formal decision on a lockdown has arrived at the all-party meeting, the chief minister appears to be in favour of a strict lockdown," state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters after the virtual meeting, which discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state for over two hours.

Patil added that the BJP agrees that a lockdown is necessary, but the government should first work out a financial package for the people who will be affected.

Thackeray had held an all-party meet on April 10 to discuss the present COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra was under weekend lockdown from 8 pm on April 9 (Friday) till 7 am on April 12 (Monday, today). During this period, no movement except for essential services was allowed.

The state government had earlier last week announced additional restrictions such as weekend lockdowns and night curfews amid a huge COVID surge in the state.

Maharashtra recorded 63,294 new COVID-19 cases on April 11, its highest single-day rise since the pandemic broke out, which pushed the caseload to 3,407,245 (3.49 crore), the state health department said.

The death of 349 patients due to the infection took the state's toll to 57,987, it said.

A total of 34,008 patients were discharged during the day and there are 565,587 active cases in the state at present, a statement from the department said.