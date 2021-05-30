COVID-19 update | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8:30 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8:30 pm on May 30, said a statement issued by his office. The address is likely to be centred around the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Thackeray's message would be broadcast live via the official social media handles of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The address comes two days after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced the extension of lockdown-like curbs till at least June 15. The state has been placed under COVID-19 curbs since early April, when the number of infections began multiplying exponentially.

Although the active caseload and test positivity rate have come down to the levels of September 2020, the state government has decided to tread cautiously.

Tope, while speaking to reporters on May 28, said the positivity rate is still alarming in 21 districts and the guard cannot be lowered. However, in districts where the positivity rate has declined, the norms could be marginally eased, he said, adding that the revised guidelines would be issued by June 1.

As per the restrictions that are currently in effect, all non-essential shops and establishments are ordered to remain closed in Maharashtra. The movement of individuals for non-essential purpose is also prohibited.

Shops under essential category, including grocery stores, vegetable stalls, meat and poultry shops are allowed to operate from 7 am to 11 am. Medical stores are allowed to operate as per the regular timings, and restaurants can remain open only for home delivery purpose.

Maharashtra, which was among the worst-affected states due to the second COVID-19 wave, has so far reported over 57 lakh infections. The state's death toll has crossed the 95,000-mark.

Over the past few days, the state's cumulative positivity rate has been dwindling, and came down to 8.3 percent on May 29. The last update issued by the health department confirmed the detection of 20,295 fresh cases and 443 more fatalities in the preceding 24 hours. The state's active caseload has come down to 2.75 lakh.