Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut over Mumbai remarks

Mumbai, Sep 7 In an apparent jibe at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her "Mumbai feels like PoK" comments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddha..

PTI

In an apparent jibe at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her "Mumbai feels like PoK” comments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said some people don’t have gratitude for the city where they earn their livelihood.

Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks on Mumbai and its police.

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?” Ranaut had tweeted, inviting Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?” Ranaut had tweeted, inviting criticism from various quarters.

Close

She would require security from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police and would not accept protection from the Mumbai police to expose an alleged "drug mafia in Bollywood",  the award-winning actor had said.

Speaking in the legislative assembly on the condolence motion, Thackeray, without taking any names, said, "Some people have gratitude towards the city where they live and and earn their livelihood, but some don’t.”

The comments came when he was paying tributes to Anil Rathod, a former Shiv Sena MLA and minister who died recently.

"Anil bhaiyya came from Rajasthan and made Maharashtra his home. He was a hardcore Shiv sainik,” Thackeray said.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 05:04 pm

