Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says conspiracy afoot to malign state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the state on September 13, said that a "conspiracy" to malign the state is afoot but that he will face both the coronavirus as well as political storms.

A day after COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Thackeray also said that the war against COVID-19 can be only won with "people's participation and support" and that people will have to continue to take precautions until a vaccine is found.

Stating that the aim is to reach people before the virus reaches them, Thackeray launched a 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign today.

"Under the ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign, we are trying to ensure that a team visits every house in the state at least twice. I am calling on all legislators and authorities to help us in this initiative. This team will carry out a survey. The aim is to reach people before the virus and help them," Thackeray said.

The chief minister also appealed Maratha groups to not organise protests and morchas during the pandemic wile referring to the Supreme Court's decision to refer to a Constitution Bench the question whether states have power to exceed the 50 percent reservation limit.

"We are all hoping that a vaccine against COVID-19 will be available by December or January. Until then, we have to continue to take precautions. We are increasing capacity of our hospitals," Thackeray said.

The chief minister also urged people to provide a detailed list of those they had met and places they had visited in case of a positive COVID-19 test result.