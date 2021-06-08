Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray-led delegation meets PM Narendra Modi over Maratha quota, cyclone aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Cabinet minister Ashok Chavan on June 8, 2021 (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 8 and discussed a series of matters including the Maratha reservation issue, pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation and sought financial aid for Cyclone Tauktae relief measures.

Thackeray was leading a delegation including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ashok Chavan. The meeting happened at PM Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Addressing a press conference at the Maharashtra Sadan in the national capital shortly after the meeting, Thackeray confirmed that his government had sought timely disbursement of GST compensation worth around Rs 24,300 crore to the state.

The delegation also urged the Centre to accord ‘classical language’ status to Marathi.

Thackeray also said that his government wants to move the Mumbai Metro Line 3 car shed at Kanjurmarg and asked the Centre for help in clearing obstacles. The state and the Centre both claim the land as theirs.

Former chief minister and state Cabinet minister Ashok Chavan informed reporters that the delegation requested PM Modi to take steps to grant Maratha community reservation through the legislative route.

On May 5, the Supreme Court had struck down the state government's decision to grant reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs, saying that the move breached the total quota cap of 50 percent. The top court had said there was no valid reason for the Maharashtra government to exceed the 50 percent quota limit.

The chief minister had repeatedly said that the legal battle to provide reservations to the Maratha community in the state would continue.

Previously, Thackeray had requested President Ram Nath Kovind as well as PM Narendra Modi to take an immediate decision on the Maratha quota. He had earlier said that he expected the central government to show the same alacrity on the matter as it did in the Shah Bano case and while repealing Article 370 for the Constitution.

On June 1, the state government said that the Maratha community can currently avail benefits under the 10 percent economically weaker sections (EWS) quota in government and jobs and education.

Vaccination drive

Talking about the Centre’s decision to take over procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from states and free vaccination for all above 18 years of age, Thackeray said that “people getting free vaccines is not just a right, but also a need”.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. With daily cases subsiding, the state government started relaxing lockdown-like restrictions this week.