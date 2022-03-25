English
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches app on government schemes, jobs

    PTI
    March 25, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched an app which aims to inform the youth about government schemes and employment opportunities available in the state.

    The chief minister launched the app, 'Maha Yuva', at Vidhan Bhavan Committee Hall, an official statement said.

    Ministers Subhash Desai and Anil Parab were among those who were present on the occasion.

    The application will have information in Marathi, Hindi and English.

    A graduate can create his/her profile on the application and upload details like his/her area of excellence and interest, the statement said.

    Based on the same, information on available opportunities will be provided, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #jobs #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 03:14 pm
