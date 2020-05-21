App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is new, appears scared of taking action: Devendra Fadnavis

Talking about Mumbai, which is the worst affected Indian city from the novel coronavirus, Fadnavis said there are no beds available for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals in the city, while half of the beds in intensive care units (ICUs) of private hospitals are lying vacant due to the government's flip flops on the matter.

PTI

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of being "indecisive" in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and causing the situation to worsen there, and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "scared" of taking initiatives to deal with the situation.

Talking about Mumbai, which is the worst affected Indian city from the novel coronavirus, Fadnavis said there are no beds available for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals in the city, while half of the beds in intensive care units (ICUs) of private hospitals are lying vacant due to the government's flip flops on the matter.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

Private hospitals are charging Rs 30,000 from coronavirus affected patient per day for a bed, and giving these beds to those who have the capacity to pay, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

related news

He said all this is happening despite the announcement of the state government that 80 percent of beds in private hospitals belong to it.

"Indecisiveness is the biggest problem of the Maharashtra government in dealing with COVID-19. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey is new and is scared of taking action and depends a lot on the bureaucracy," the erstwhile ally of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Fadnavis, said while interacting with journalists through video conference.

Suggesting that state bureaucracy is running the show in the state during the COVID-19 crisis, Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said there are "warring factions" within the bureaucracy as well, and the “lack of assertiveness of political leadership is missing" to coordinate them.

When asked whether Maharashtra could remain the industrial powerhouse of the country after migrant labourers left the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, he said the state government didn't do much for them during the lockdown to stop them from going.

"The state government has done flip-flop on the issue. It appears the state government wanted them to leave the state. Maharashtra's migrant labourers have contributed to the state's economy. Now, we have fear in our mind that when will they come. But prospects of them coming back are bleak as of now," he said.

Underlining that Maharashtra has always been a preferred destination for foreign investment in India, Fadnavis said but the state government is less proactive in starting the industry.

"Lifetime opportunity for Maharashtra to attract industry moving out of China but the state government needs to be proactive," he said.

On the question how long the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government will last, Fadnavis said there “are already cracks within the government and it will fall on its own."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #BJP #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

US weekly jobless claims remain high as backlogs, layoffs linger

US weekly jobless claims remain high as backlogs, layoffs linger

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.