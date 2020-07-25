App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates COVID Care facilities at Kalyan, Dombivli

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the state government was committed to providing all necessary facilities to fight the pandemic.

File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated COVID Care Centers at Kalyan and Dombivli in Thane district through video link.

Local authorities should ensure proper patient care, medical treatment and adequate oxygen supply at hospitals where coronavirus patients are being treated, he said.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

