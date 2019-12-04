App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Governor meet King and Queen of Sweden

The Swedish royal couple are on a five-day official visit to India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath of Sweden at the Raj Bhavan here on December 4.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, minister Subhash Desai and industrialists Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sanjeev Bajaj and Ashok Hinduja were also present at the lunch meeting.

For Thackeray, it was the first international protocol meeting after he took charge as chief minister last week.

Close

The Swedish royal couple are on a five-day official visit to India.

On Monday, they met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

They will be flying to Dehradun on Thursday.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Sweden #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.