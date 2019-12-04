Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Governor meet King and Queen of Sweden

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath of Sweden at the Raj Bhavan here on December 4.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, minister Subhash Desai and industrialists Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sanjeev Bajaj and Ashok Hinduja were also present at the lunch meeting.

For Thackeray, it was the first international protocol meeting after he took charge as chief minister last week.

The Swedish royal couple are on a five-day official visit to India.

On Monday, they met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.