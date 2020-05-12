App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks district officials to make post May 17 roadmap

The CM said precaution must be taken so that the virus does not spread in areas where industrial activities have resumed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said district borders will not be reopened when the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is relaxed and asked district collectors to prepare a roadmap for the situation post May 17 when it is scheduled to end.

In a video conference discussion with district officials, he also asked them to ensure there is a check on monsoon-related ailments in their respective areas, and to make sure the health infrastructure is geared to identify between the coronavirus infection and monsoon ailments.

Thackeray told the district collectors to ensure private doctors resume practice.

"Since movement of migrant workers is on, we have to be careful that the virus does not spread further," he said, and told them to enforce norms strictly in containment zones.

related news

The CM said precaution must be taken so that the virus does not spread in areas where industrial activities have resumed.

Referring to the resumption of the train services with ticketed passengers, and a service on its way to Mumbai from Delhi currently, he said the railways have been asked to provide details of people arriving here.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

