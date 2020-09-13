Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign: Here's how it will work

As the COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Maharashtra, the state government on September 13 launched the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign, the aim of which, as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray put it, was to reach people before the virus reaches them.

"Under the ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign, we are trying to ensure that a team visits every house in the state at least twice. I am calling on all legislators and authorities to help us in this initiative. This team will carry out a survey," Thackeray said as he addressed the people of the state.

"The aim is to reach people before the virus and help them."

How will the campaign work?

The programme that begins on September 15 will involve assessing the health condition of each family and its members and provide necessary guidance and assistance.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body responsible for Mumbai, the campaign aims to "motivate the maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control".

According to the BMC, citizens will be told about "important steps" that need to be taken to fight and control the growing spread of the virus in Mumbai and rest of the state.

The BMC listed a three-prong approach to taking preventive measures in personal, family and public life:

1) Maintain a safe distance of at least 2 meters from each other.

2) Use masks regularly and properly



As a part of this campaign, BMC will reach out to every family in Mumbai.

Let's practise these guidelines on Individual, Family and Social levels for a COVID-free Mumbai.#MyFamilyMyResponsibility#LivingWithCoronapic.twitter.com/lJcX0nbs4T — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 12, 2020

3) Wash your hands regularly and use sanitiser properly.

The civic body also said that it will reach out to every family in the city to check temperature and oxygen levels.

Maharashtra on September 11 added 22,084 new cases, taking the total caseload to 10,37,765, state health department said.

Mumbai saw 2,350 new cases in the day, taking its total tally to 1,67,656, it said, adding that the city's death toll rose by 42 to 8,109.