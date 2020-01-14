App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Thackeray orders inquiry into 'irregularities' at Wadia Hospital

The chief minister also ordered transfer of Rs 46 crore to the hospital so that suspended services can be resumed, Pednekar added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered setting up of a committee to look into alleged irregularities at the Wadia Hospital, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on January 14.

The chief minister also ordered transfer of Rs 46 crore to the hospital so that suspended services can be resumed, she added.

"The chief minister has decided to set up a committee to look into the alleged irregularities at Wadia hospital. He however also offered relief for the hospital by ordering transfer of Rs 46 crore so that the suspended services can be started again," she told reporters.

Close

The hospital will receive the funds by Thursday evening, said the mayor.

related news

Wadia Hospital's chief executive officer Mini Bodhanwala said that Thackeray had assured that all the issues would be resolved. "We will start the suspended services as soon as we get the money," she added.

The BMC has alleged that the hospital is violating the condition attached to its land lease that fifty per cent of the beds should be reserved for the poor and families of mill workers.

It also alleged other irregularities.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.