Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5.3k cr relief for rain-affected farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 25 sanctioned relief of Rs 5,380 crore from the state contingency fund for farmers who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains.

The announcement was made through Fadnavis' Twitter handle @CMOMaharashtra in the evening.

Fadnavis had held a meeting with his deputy Ajit Pawar a day earlier to discuss ways to provide additional support to distressed farmers.

Cyclone Kyar brought heavy unseasonal rains to the state, destroying crops over an area of 94.53 lakh hectares in 352 talukas of 34 districts.

When the state was under President's Rule, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had announced a relief package on November 16.

The compensation stood at Rs 8,000 per hectare for up to two hectares for Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare for up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops.