Maharashtra Class 12 state board results to be declared tomorrow. Check timing, other details here

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the HSC or Class 12 board exams 2021 on August 3 at 4 pm.

Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra Minister for School Education, on August 2 tweeted the government circular that stated that the HSC Class 12th board exam 2021 results can be checked at 4 pm on msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahresult.nic.in.

She further tweeted that: “All students who have enrolled for the HSC exams can access their results on the following sites from 4 pm on August 3rd:

https://msbshse.co.in

https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

http://hscresult.mkcl.org

http://mahresult.nic.in

https://lokmat.news18.com

Additionally, colleges will be able to access their collective results on http://mahahsscboard.in.

This year, 14 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC board exams, which later got cancelled due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maharashtra Class 12th results that will be declared tomorrow will be based on an internal assessment scheme.

How to check Maharashtra Board 12th class result 2021?

First, visit the official website of Maharashtra Board Result at mahresult.nic.in.

Then, click on the Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

When the page loads, enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click ‘submit’. Your result will be displayed on the page. Download and keep a copy for future use.

Tags: #Class 12 board exam 2021 #Maharashtra
first published: Aug 2, 2021 06:50 pm

