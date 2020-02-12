Maharashtra: Central Railway to restore suspended services at Khandala Ghat on February 14

The line along the Khandala Ghat had suffered severe damage due to heavy rains last year, causing some trains to be diverted and services temporarily cancelled.
The Central Railway on Wednesday announced that it will resume regular services of three trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which were partially suspended because of infrastructure work at Khandala Ghat.
The Central Railway had partially suspended the operation of CSMT-Pandharpur passenger, CSMT-Vijayapura fast passenger and CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express due to infrastructure works between Monkey Hill and Karjat stations.
