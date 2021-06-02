Maharashtra caps COVID-19 treatment prices at private hospitals: All you need to know

Patients being treated at the state-run JUMBO COVID-19 medical facility in BKC, Mumbai (Image: AP)

The Maharashtra government, on June 1, approved a notification that caps COVID-19 treatment prices at private hospitals based on where a person is situated. Such treatment costs in rural hospitals have been made significantly cheaper.



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has approved notification to ensure that Private Hospitals in the state cannot overcharge patients for COVID treatment.

He has also directed the District Collectors & Municipal Commissioners for strict & effective implementation. pic.twitter.com/bdgTUQ2OML June 1, 2021

The CM’s office said that the approved notification ensures that private hospitals in the state could not overcharge patients for COVID-19 treatment, adding that the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners are directed to ensure “strict and effective implementation”.

The new notification categorises districts in the states into A, B and C groups and specifies price caps based on this. It was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Here is all you need to know about the applicable treatment charges:

- Maharashtra has divided areas into Class A Cities, Class B Cities and Class C Cities as specified rate per day for the routine ward and isolation, ICU with ventilator and isolation, and ICU without ventilator and isolation.

- Class A Cities or areas include: Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar), Pune and Nagpur.

- Class B Cities or areas included: Nashik, Amravati, Sambhajinagar, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded, Sangli, and all District Headquarters.

- Class C Cities or areas include: All areas other than that mentioned in Class A and B Cities or areas.

- Rate per day capped for routine ward and isolation: Rs 4,000 (Class A), Rs 3,000 (Class B) and Rs 2,400 (Class C).

- Rate per day capped for ICU with ventilator and isolation: Rs 9,000 (Class A), Rs 6,700 (Class B) and Rs 5,400 (Class C).

- Rate per day capped for ICU without ventilator and including isolation: Rs 7,500 (Class A), Rs 5,500 (Class B) and Rs 4,500 (Class C).

- The prices are inclusive of monitoring and investigations, medication, oxygen charges, consultations, bed charges, nursing charges and meals.

- The prices exclude interventional procedures, high-end medications, and investigation COVID-19 testing which is to be done as per actuals.

- Flying squads of the state government have been empowered to carry out inspections and initiate action if hospitals are found to be overcharging.

While announcing the price rationalisation, Tope emphasised that these charges will be reduced at tehsil and district-level hospitals, compared to the rates prescribed during the first wave, which were prevalent in Mumbai.

This notification follows an earlier state government order that 80 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted at private hospitals will be treated as per the government-prescribed rates. The new rates came on June 1 as the earlier notification expired on May 31, Tope explained.

Tope further said the state has also identified private hospitals where COVID-19 treatment would be covered under Maharashtra's insurance scheme – the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

This is significant because MJPJAY also covers treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus).

"There are some 4,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state at present. We are trying to make the medicine for it available to all patients," the health minister said.