English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Maharashtra cabinet okays 4% quota in promotions for divyang employees

    In December 2022, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to set up a Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people.

    PTI
    April 19, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST
    This decision is on the lines of the similar one taken by the Central government

    This decision is on the lines of the similar one taken by the Central government

    The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a four per cent quota in promotion for divyang (differently-abled) employees in service.

    In December 2022, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to set up a Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the decision for the divyang reservation in promotion was taken at the Cabinet meeting.

    This decision is on the lines of the similar one taken by the Central government. The Cabinet also decided that women belonging to the Open and the backward categories need not produce the non-creamy layer certificate for posts reserved for them under the Open category.

    The Cabinet approved a proposal to bring 30 per cent of agriculture feeders under solar energy as part of the ’Chief Minister Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme’ to ensure uninterrupted and sustainable power supply for agriculture pumps.

    PTI
    Tags: #divyang employees #Maharashtra cabinet
    first published: Apr 19, 2023 04:58 pm