Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra cabinet nod to raise contingency fund to Rs 5,350 cr

Of the total corpus, Rs 5,000 crore will be earmarked for providing relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains and Rs 350 crore for expenditure towards judicial cases, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra cabinet on December 11 gave its approval to increase the limit of the state contingency fund to Rs 5,350 crore.

Of the total corpus, Rs 5,000 crore will be earmarked for providing relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains and Rs 350 crore for expenditure towards judicial cases, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The mandatory limit of the fund is Rs 150 crore, which is increased time-to-time to meet urgent expenditure.

Farmers across the state are reeling under heavy losses as unseasonal rains damaged crops during the kharif season this year. The untimely showers damaged crops like paddy, jowar, bajra, corn, soybean, tur, cotton and others.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

