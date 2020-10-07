Maharashtra cabinet discusses idea of reopening schools post-Diwali

A discussion was held during the state cabinet meeting about taking a decision on reopening schools post Diwali and not from October 15 given the increasing spread of COVID-19, an official statement said.
The Maharashtra Cabinet on October 7 held a discussion on taking a decision about reopening schools after Diwali next month instead of October 15 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
The Centre had on Monday issued guidelines for reopening of schools during the Unlock 5 phase. As per these guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions rests with the states and Union Territories (UTs).
Diwali will be celebrated mid-November. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also instructed the school education department to take a review of online education being imparted to students since the last few months in view of the pandemic.
