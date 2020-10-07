172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maharashtra-cabinet-discusses-idea-of-reopening-schools-post-diwali-5935801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra cabinet discusses idea of reopening schools post-Diwali

A discussion was held during the state cabinet meeting about taking a decision on reopening schools post Diwali and not from October 15 given the increasing spread of COVID-19, an official statement said.

PTI
File image
File image

The Maharashtra Cabinet on October 7 held a discussion on taking a decision about reopening schools after Diwali next month instead of October 15 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Centre had on Monday issued guidelines for reopening of schools during the Unlock 5 phase. As per these guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions rests with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

A discussion was held during the state cabinet meeting about taking a decision on reopening schools post Diwali and not from October 15 given the increasing spread of COVID-19, an official statement said.

Close

Diwali will be celebrated mid-November. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also instructed the school education department to take a review of online education being imparted to students since the last few months in view of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 10:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Reopening India #Uddhav Thackeray

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.