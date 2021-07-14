MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra cabinet clears adventure tourism policy

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
File image: Reuters

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to a policy which aims to promote adventure tourism in the state.

Adventure tourism activities on land, air and water will be developed to attract tourists, said an official release.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Organizers of such activities will have to obtain a temporary registration certificate to start with, and final certificate will be issued only after all safety measures are put in place, the release said.

There will also be state and division-level committees of experts. The tourism department's website will soon publish detailed guidelines for adventure tourism, the government said.

The cabinet also cleared a policy decision to finalize the norms for revising pay grade as per the Seventh Pay Commission for the employees of public sector undertakings. The revised pay grade will come into effect from July 1, the release said.
