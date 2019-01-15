App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra cabinet approves Rs 700 crore worth of schemes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier held meetings with the Ramoshi and Wadar communities in September and December respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Maharashtra government on January 15 approved schemes worth Rs 700 crore, including two packages for the Ramoshi and Wadar communities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier held meetings with the Ramoshi and Wadar communities in September and December respectively.

The state cabinet on January 15 also approved Rs 250 crore for the OBC corporation while a sum of Rs 300 crore has been allotted to the SC/ST corporation.

The state government had earlier implemented 16 percent reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #India #policy

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.