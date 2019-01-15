Maharashtra cabinet approves Rs 700 crore worth of schemes

The Maharashtra government on January 15 approved schemes worth Rs 700 crore, including two packages for the Ramoshi and Wadar communities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier held meetings with the Ramoshi and Wadar communities in September and December respectively.

The state cabinet on January 15 also approved Rs 250 crore for the OBC corporation while a sum of Rs 300 crore has been allotted to the SC/ST corporation.

The state government had earlier implemented 16 percent reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community.