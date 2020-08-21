172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maharashtra-bureaucrats-ask-cm-uddhav-thackeray-to-allow-50-attendance-in-offices-5737281.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 01:09 PM IST

Maharashtra bureaucrats ask CM Uddhav Thackeray to allow 50% attendance in offices

Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar has sent a proposal to Maharashtra chief minister to allow half of the capacity of staff in government offices.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Maharashtra bureaucrats have asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow at least 50 percent attendance in government offices from September 1.

Currently, the state government has allowed just 15 percent attendance as a measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, which is hampering the functioning of the government, reported The Economic Times citing the bureaucrats.

According to the report, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar has sent a proposal to the chief minister to allow half of the capacity of staff in government offices.

Senior IAS officers at Mantralaya told the publication that allocating work or getting it done takes longer because the chain does not get completed. For instance: if the deputy secretary is present one day, then the officer below him is absent, if the desk officer is present one day then the clerk below him is absent, a government official was quoted as saying.

Thackeray could raise attendance in government offices but it was unlikely that he would raise attendance to 50 percent, several bureaucrats told the publication.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased to 1,32,817 after 1,275 people tested positive on August 20, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll due to the infection rose to 7,311 as 46 fatalities were reported during the day, it said.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the chief minister is worried that 50 percent of attendance in the government offices could cause more crowds in Mumbai’s local trains and that may lead to the spread of the infection in Mumbai, said the report quoting an IAS official.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 01:09 pm

