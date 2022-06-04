Maharashtra brings back compulsory masking as covid cases surge

Maharashtra has reintroduced compulsory masking in public, except in open spaces, due to a surge in the covid cases in the last few days. Over 1,000-plus cases were recorded in Maharashtra for the third day on June 3.

The state government's announcement is part of a strategic plan to contain the surge and keep hospitalisation to a minimum.

The Maharashtra health department on June 3 asked district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing as the numbers of samples being examined had fallen while cases were rising.

In a letter to collectors, municipal corporations and chief executive officers, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60 per cent.

"People should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools," Vyas said.

Vyas also asked officials to carry out periodic analysis of new cases with respect to time, place and person so that a localised action plan can be carved out. The letter also stated that an appropriate number of samples need to be referred for genomic sequencing to identified INSACOG laboratory.

The letter said vaccination coverage needed to be increased, adding that precaution dose should be promoted and expedited, while vaccination in the 12-18 age group needs to improve.