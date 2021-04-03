Maharashtra board students of Classes 1-8 will be promoted without exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass and promote all students of Classes 1 to 8 without any exams. This means, Maharashtra board students from Classes 1 to 8 will not have to write the final examination.



Announcement: In view of the ongoing situation due to #Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken. pic.twitter.com/3eA5hvQUG5

— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 3, 2021

Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Minister of School Education, took to Twitter to make the announcement on April 3 and said: “In view of the ongoing situation due to #Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken.”

The decision has been taken in view of the sharp increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections being reported in the state (at over 40,000 new cases per day) -- which is now witnessing a second wave of the pandemic -- and after taking into account the loss of academic hours due to the lockdown.

No decision has been taken for students of Classes 9 and 11 yet. However, students have urged the education board to conduct online examinations as throughout the entire academic year, classes were held online.

Notably, the Maharashtra Board exams for Classes 10and 12will be held as per schedule on an offline mode. However, the syllabus has been curtailed and students have been allowed to write the exams in their own schools.