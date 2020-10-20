Maharashtra board releases HSC, SSC supplementary exam 2020 schedule. Check exam dates here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations 2020 on its official website. Students who have registered for the SSC and HSC supplementary exams can now check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.

The compartment or supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 students of the Maharashtra board will begin from November 29. The exams will be held in two sessions for both SSC and HSC students. While the first session will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, the second session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Class 10 or SSC exams will end on December 5 and the Class 12 or HSC exams will end on December 10.

The Maharashtra board is currently accepting online applications from students who wish to appear for the supplementary exams. Although applications will be accepted till October 29, students will be allowed to apply till November by paying late fees.