172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maharashtra-board-releases-hsc-ssc-supplementary-exam-2020-schedule-check-exam-dates-here-5990141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra board releases HSC, SSC supplementary exam 2020 schedule. Check exam dates here

The compartment or supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 students of the Maharashtra board will begin from November 29. The exams will be held in two sessions for both SSC and HSC students

Moneycontrol News
Representational image
Representational image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations 2020 on its official website. Students who have registered for the SSC and HSC supplementary exams can now check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.

The compartment or supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 students of the Maharashtra board will begin from November 29. The exams will be held in two sessions for both SSC and HSC students. While the first session will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, the second session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Class 10 or SSC exams will end on December 5 and the Class 12 or HSC exams will end on December 10.

The Maharashtra board is currently accepting online applications from students who wish to appear for the supplementary exams. Although applications will be accepted till October 29, students will be allowed to apply till November by paying late fees.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.