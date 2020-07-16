Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 Live Updates: Board to declare results at 1 pm

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020 will be announced today, July 16, 2020, by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The Officials of the Board has notified that the Class 12th result will be announced at 1 pm. Students who have appeared for the HSC exams can check their marks on the official site mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

How to check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020:

Via Board's official website mahresult.nic.in

> Visit the official site of MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in

> Click on Maharashtra HSC result 2020 link available on the home page.

> The result page will open.

> Students will have to enter their roll number or registration

> Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.