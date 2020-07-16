Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 Live Updates: Board to declare results at 1 pm
MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020 will be announced today, July 16, 2020, by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The Officials of the Board has notified that the Class 12th result will be announced at 1 pm. Students who have appeared for the HSC exams can check their marks on the official site mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.
How to check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020:
Via Board's official website mahresult.nic.in
> Visit the official site of MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in
> Click on Maharashtra HSC result 2020 link available on the home page.
> The result page will open.
> Students will have to enter their roll number or registration> Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education would declare HSC results on Thursday. Secretary of the board Dr Ashok Bhosale said in a press release that the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (std 12th) will be declared on the board's website at 1 PM on Thursday. The exams had been conducted in February and March.
How to check HSC result 2020 via SMS:
Students can also check their Maharashtra Board HSC result 2020 via SMS. They will have to go to the message option of their phone, type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.
Students who have appeared for class 12th exam can check scores at mahresult.nic.in.
More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. Once declared, candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results online at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.
