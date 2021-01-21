Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exams to be held in April-May: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the written exams of the state board's Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29, and of Class 10 from from April 29 to May 31.

The exams are usually held in February and March, which have to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to reporters here, Gaikwad said the practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28.

"The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively," the minister said.

The state has already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so that it will not be a burden for students, she said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

To a query, Gaikwad said around 38 per cent of students were attending classes in schools, as on January 18.

Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.