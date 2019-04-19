Maharashtra BJP says all components of property tax to be waived in Mumbai

After the Congress accused the saffron alliance of misleading Mumbaikars on property tax waiver, the BJP has clarified that all components of the levy would be waived in future bills.

The process to change rules to facilitate the waiver is on, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said Thursday.

The Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)has announced that the property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft will be waived.

However, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora has criticised the move, claiming it is a "complete farce".

"In case of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, civic rules have been changed to waive general component of property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft.

"However, to waive other components of property tax, you need to change the state rules. The process of issuing an ordinance in this regard is on," said Shelar, speaking to reporters here.