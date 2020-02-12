App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra BJP executive to meet in Navi Mumbai on February 16

The one-day convention will also select the new state unit president of the saffron party, sources said on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The state executive meeting of the Maharashtra BJP will be held at Nerul in Navi Mumbai on February 16.

The one-day convention will also select the new state unit president of the saffron party, sources said on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leader and former Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil is the incumbent president of the state BJP.

Newly-appointed BJP national president J P Nadda will address the conclave, sources added.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India

