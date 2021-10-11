Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Key things to know

The Kisan Sabha has extended support to Maharashtra bandh called by Maha Vikas Aghadi government in view of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (Representative image)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has called for a state-wide bandh on October 11 to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The three allies in the ruling government -- Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress -- have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support the move.

At least nine people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers, BJP workers and a journalist ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

In view of the violence, the three partners in ruling MVA have called one-day bandh across Maharashtra. Here are the key things you know about the shutdown:

> The state-wide bandh commenced from 12 midnight on October 11, according to NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik.

> The three ruling allies have made it clear that the Maharashtra bandh was not state government-sponsored, but called by the parties.

> Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the workers and leaders of his party would observe "maun vrat" (vow of silence) outside the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to register their protest. He also appealed to all Congress workers and people to participate in the bandh and ensure its success.

> The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts of the state are coordinating with the like-minded organisations to ensure that the bandh gets good response.

> Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that his party would participate in the bandh with full force. He had also said that it was necessary to wake people up against the "anti-farmer" policies of the central government.

> Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for the bandh.

> All shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on the day in Pune, said Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka.

> Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association.

> Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra's second largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on the day.

(With inputs from PTI)