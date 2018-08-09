Maharashtra bandh: Here's why Maratha community is protesting today

Agitating Maratha leaders have called for a statewide shutdown in Maharashtra on Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm. The peaceful protest will be held across the state except in Navi Mumbai.

The leaders have taken care that essential services such as a supply of milk, vegetables, and schools and colleges will not be hit due to the agitation.

After the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised a quota for the community, there has been a split in the two main protesting factions in the state over its execution of the bandh.

While the agitators in Parli have called off their stir until November 30 and a faction in Navi Mumbai has said it will not participate in the sit-in, the Maratha Kranti Morcha's (MKM) district coordinators from other parts of Maharashtra said they are committed to the 'thiyya aandolan.'

Here's why the Maratha community has called for a bandh today, despite an assurance from the Chief Minister Fadnavis to grant them a quota:

- Protesters are demanding a written undertaking from the CM and the chief secretary that the quota will be implemented by November-end.

- "The entire Maratha community would be on the roads blocking thoroughfares, from village pathways to national highways," Uday Gavare, MKM's Latur coordinator told the Times of India.

- The MKM is not satisfied with the Chief Minister's verbal assurances, NCP leader Abhijit Deshmukh, among those leading the stir in Aurangabad, told the paper.

- Several Maratha leaders feel that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders may not keep the quota promise. "The state government has not only failed to implement its promises made to the Maratha community before the 2014 assembly elections and in the last four years but also delayed the procedure of withdrawing police complaints filed against the Maratha youth across the state," said Vinod Pokharkar, a leader of the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

- Another reason for agitation is the non-withdrawal of charges against nearly 2,000 youths, who were arrested by the local police under serious charges in the state, following the agitations held last month. "With the August 9 protest imminent, the state government ensured that hearing on the cases against the Maratha youth would take place after August 9. This means that these youths will remain behind bars till Thursday," Pokharkar alleged.

In a related development, the Bombay High Court appealed to members of the Maratha community today to refrain from resorting to violence or committing suicide over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education.