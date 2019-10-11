App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: PM Modi to address 9 rallies over 4 days

On October 13, PM Modi will address rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli (in Bhandara district), Irani said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine rallies, including one in Mumbai on October 18, for Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for October 21, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.

On October 13, PM Modi will address rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli (in Bhandara district), she said.

On October 16, he will address rallies in Akola, Panvel in Navi Mumbai and Partur, she said, adding that the PM's rallies in Pune, Satara and Parli will be held the next day.

On October 18, the prime minister will hold a rally in Mumbai, Irani informed.

She praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said the state government had given Rs 21,950 crore to farmers as crop insurance compensation in five years against the previous Congress-NCP's Rs 7,500 crore in 15 years.

Irani claimed farmers got loan waivers totalling Rs 25,000 crore and the state government invested Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the agricultural sector during its five-year tenure.

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

