Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 | Shiv Sena to play second fiddle as BJP demands more seats

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled to happen next month, the BJP and Shiv Sena have been in talks to discuss the seat-sharing agreement.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray may have to settle for second fiddle with the BJP adamant to contest on not less than 153 seats, giving Sena a maximum of 117 seats.

The remaining 18 seats will be divided equally among allies including the Republican Party of India and Rashtriya Samaj Party.

“The seat-sharing negotiation between BJP and Sena is still under discussion. There is a deadlock over both the formula and seats. But the BJP has made it clear there was no question of 50:50 seat-sharing deal. The BJP will contest more seats than Sena in the Assembly polls,” a top source in the saffron party told the newspaper.

The source added that while BJP President Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were committed to a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, the demand for 135 seats by Uddhav Thackeray was “unreasonable”.

The source also told the publication that the BJP had expanded electorally and “thus actually deserved a larger share of at least 171 seats, but was willing to settle for 153”. He added that based on 2014 results, 117 seats was adequate for Sena.

A formal decision on the pre-poll alliance is likely on September 19, once Fadnavis concludes the third phase of Mahajanadesh Yatra.

During the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested separately, as did the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.