Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019: Madhuri Dixit to be poll goodwill ambassador

Actor Madhuri Dixit has been chosen as "goodwill ambassador" by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) in Maharashtra to create awareness among people about the importance of voting.

State Assembly polls are scheduled for October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

Dixit will be seen in a video titled 'Let's Vote" speaking about the democratic process and role of voters in the development of the country.

The EC had appointed 12 personalities as goodwill ambassadors during the April-May Lok Sabha polls as well.