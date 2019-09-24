App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019: Madhuri Dixit to be poll goodwill ambassador

State Assembly polls are scheduled for October 21 and results will be declared on October 24

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Actor Madhuri Dixit has been chosen as "goodwill ambassador" by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) in Maharashtra to create awareness among people about the importance of voting.

State Assembly polls are scheduled for October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

Dixit will be seen in a video titled 'Let's Vote" speaking about the democratic process and role of voters in the development of the country.

The EC had appointed 12 personalities as goodwill ambassadors during the April-May Lok Sabha polls as well.

They were Mrinal Kulkarni, Prashant Damle, Nishigandha Waad, Usha Jadhav, scientist Anil Kakodkar, sprinter Lalita Babar, swimmer Virdhaval Khade, shooter Rahi Sarnobat, transgender activist Gauri Sawant, litterateur Madhu Mangesh Karnik, divyang worker Nilesh Singit and cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.