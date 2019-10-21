Maharashtra Assembly Election: Resident groups in Mumbai take initiative to help boost voter turnout

Housing societies and residents’ associations in Mumbai, Maharashtra have taken initiatives to ensure a high voter turnout on October 21.

These groups are helping residents locate polling stations, and using their vehicles to ferry senior citizens and the differently abled to their booths.

According to a report by The Times of India, a housing society in Malabar Hill have planned get-togethers and tea parties.

The report suggests that hoteliers are persuading guests to check out by October 20 evening so that they could cast their votes on October 21.

Residents’ associations have also put up banners, urging people to vote, at strategic locations.

Some groups are also helping residents find their names on electoral rolls and locate their booths to help save time.

To help residents make an informed choice while voting, residents’ associations from Nariman Point, Churchgate and surrounding areas held a ‘Meet your Candidate’ session, the report suggests.

Nearly 600 members of the Joggers Association planned interactions with people in public places early on October 21 and remind them to vote, the report adds.

Maharashtra and Haryana are casting their vote on October 21. Counting of votes will happen on October 24.