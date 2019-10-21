Maharashtra voting 2019 LIVE: Polling across all 288 Assembly constituencies to begin soon

Live now
Oct 21, 2019 05:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Markets to remain shut today
Low-down on the political situation
Voters and polling stations
Poll timings
LIVE updates of polling in Maharashtra
Quick update from the markets:
Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have a trading holiday today on account of Assembly elections in Maharashtra.
They have announced trading holiday for capital markets, futures and options and currency derivative segment.
The commodity derivative segment will be open only for the evening session.
The political scenario in Maharashtra has changed significantly over the last two decades with all four major parties having a hold over certain areas of the state.
Here’s a look at how various regions of Maharashtra voted in 2014.
Bypolls: BJP and its allies had nearly 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.
Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, the maximum 11 seats will have bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The other states where bypolls will be held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (two seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. (PTI)
Bypolls will also be held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.
The bypoll for Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha constituency will also be held today. Former NCP leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale is in the fray from the seat on a BJP ticket against Shriniwas Patil of the Congress-NCP combine.
Voting will also be held in bypolls to the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar which was held by Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a constituent of the NDA.
While intricacies of the two states’ economies were hardly a talking point during the campaign, the Opposition attacked the ruling BJP and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, on jobs and the economic slowdown facing the country.
Defections, faltering Opposition unity, ongoing economic slowdown and state’s response to the recent floods in Maharashtra, among others, are expected to be some of the factors that may impact the election.
News organisations and survey agencies are expected to put out exit polls starting 6.30 pm today, for both, Haryana and Maharashtra. Moneycontrol will bring you the latest updates on that front as well.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led governing coalition is aiming to retain power. After having a bittersweet relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party for five years, the Shiv Sena has agreed to not only contest along with its traditional ally, but also do so on lesser number of seats.
This BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, commonly known as ‘Maha-Yuti’ is being challenged by Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s ‘Maha-Aghadi’. Both alliances include other partners too.
Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM are also in fray.
Candidates
A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray.