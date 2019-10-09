App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Oct 09, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Election LIVE: Congress, NCP will 'come together in future', says Shinde

Live updates of the 2019 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election campaign

  • Oct 09, 11:20 AM (IST)

    What happened at Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally last night:

    > Uddhav Thackeray made a strong pitch for a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
    > He spoke on a range of issues, from Article 370 to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong
    > Thackeray justified the decision to ally with BJP
    > Thackeray hit out at Congress-NCP over their poll promise of 80 percent reservation in jobs for local youth. "When Shiv Sena fought for the rights of the Marathi youth, the Congress government had punished Shiv Sainiks with lathis," Thackeray said.

    Read the full story here

  • Oct 09, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Congress, NCP will "come together in future", says Sushilkumar Shinde

    Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde said yesterday that his party and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will "come together in the future".

    The former union minister said he and NCP President Sharad Pawar were raised under the same tree (in the Congress), though the Maratha strongman does not openly speak about it.

    "Even if the Congress and NCP are two different parties, but today I would like to tell you that in the future we will come closer to each other... The NCP and Congress will come together because now they are also tired and we are also tired," he said, without elaborating. (PTI)

  • Oct 09, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Star campaigners

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah, among others are expected to campaign extensively in the coming days.

    United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are among the star campaigners for the Congress.

  • Oct 09, 10:33 AM (IST)

    Voters and polling stations

    The Election Commission (EC) will set up 95,473 polling stations for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

  • Oct 09, 10:33 AM (IST)

    Important dates to watch out for in Maharashtra:

    > Issue of notification: September 27
    > Last date of nomination: October 4
    > Scrutiny of nominations: October 5
    > Last date of withdrawal of candidature: October 7
    > Voting: October 21
    > Counting of votes: October 24

  • Oct 09, 10:33 AM (IST)

    Here’s a quick lowdown on the political situation in Maharashtra

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being challenged by an alliance of Indian National Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

    There are several smaller political parties that are challenging the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, including Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). (2/2)

  • Oct 09, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Here’s a quick lowdown on the political situation in Maharashtra

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is aiming to retain power. The BJP is contesting in an alliance with its traditional partner Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray. Some smaller parties such as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI-A) are also a part of the alliance. (1/2)

  • Oct 09, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra will head for voting on October 21, along with Haryana. Polling will happen in a single phase. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

  • Oct 09, 10:30 AM (IST)

    Elections are being held for a total of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

