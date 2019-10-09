Maharashtra Assembly Election LIVE: Congress, NCP will 'come together in future', says Shinde

Congress, NCP will "come together in future", says Sushilkumar Shinde

Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde said yesterday that his party and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will "come together in the future".

The former union minister said he and NCP President Sharad Pawar were raised under the same tree (in the Congress), though the Maratha strongman does not openly speak about it.

"Even if the Congress and NCP are two different parties, but today I would like to tell you that in the future we will come closer to each other... The NCP and Congress will come together because now they are also tired and we are also tired," he said, without elaborating. (PTI)