Maharashtra and Wakayama province of Japan renew MoU

Maharashtra and Japan’s Wakayama province on Friday renewed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strength cooperation between the two sides in the area of tourism, food processing and also wrestling.

Speaking at an event held at the Gateway of India in south Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Japan and India had signed an agreement related to tourism and food processing sectors in October 2013.

The agreement is completing a decade and it is now being renewed, he said. Shuhehi Kishimoto, Governor of Wakayama, was in Mumbai as the head of a 45-member delegation. Shinde said wrestling is popular on both sides so the sport has been included in the MoU.

The sport directorate of Maharashtra and the Wakayama Prefecture Wrestling Federation were signatories of the pact. In the backdrop of the new MoU, ties between Japan and Maharashtra will get stronger and help in exchange of cultural activities between them, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. He said the renewal of the MoU will give a boost the tourism sector.