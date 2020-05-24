App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra allows 25 takeoffs, as many landings daily of domestic flights from Mumbai

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that the state government will issue guidelines regarding the same soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an address to the state said that he has spoken to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the re-starting of domestic airlines, the state government said that it will allow 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai.

"Maharashtra govt has agreed to allow 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day for domestic flights from Mumbai. This number will be increased gradually. State govt will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon,"  Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said, according to news agency ANI.

"We had a discussion with the Civil Aviation Minister (Hardeep Singh Puri) today and are still deciding on what precautions and preparations we have to undertake and what the Centre is doing. We are contemplating and we will decide soon," Thackeray said during his address to the state.

Close

The Centre has permitted domestic air travel to resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, albeit extra safety measures.

related news

Earlier, an India Today report had said that the state government would not be allowing flight activity in Maharashtra at least until May 31, when the fourth phase of the lockdown ends.

The report further states that Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Maharashtra, has termed the Centre's decision to reopen domestic flights as 'arbitrary' and it was done without any consultation with the state.

In an order issued on May 21, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has said that operation of domestic flights can resume from May 25 onwards. The ministry has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) that airlines need to follow.

First Published on May 24, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

