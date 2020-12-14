PlusFinancial Times
Maharashtra allots Rs 2,211 crore for farmers, Rs 22 crore for vaccine storage

The other highlights of the demands for 2020-21 tabled on the first day of two-day winter session of the legislature included Rs 2,850 crore for bonus to paddy farmers and Rs 3 crore towards payment of fees of the legal team representing the state government in the Maratha quota case in the Supreme Court.

PTI
December 14, 2020 / 06:10 PM IST

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 2,211 crore to provide relief to farmers hit by natural calamities and Rs 22 crore for COVID-19 vaccine air conditioning facilities as it tabled Rs 21,992.50 crore supplementary demands in the assembly on Monday.

A sum of Rs 100 crore has been set aside for the Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill premises in Mumbai, Rs 475 crore for MLA fund and Rs 8 crore for the new MLA hostel under construction in the metropolis.

Supplementary demands are additional grants required to meet the expenditure of the government.

The winter session of the legislature, traditionally held in Nagpur - the second capital of the state - is being held in Mumbai in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is for the second time the winter session is being held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur - the first time being in 2018 when the BJP was in power.
