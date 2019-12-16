App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra alliance an example of coalition politics: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray was addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena workers in the east Maharashtra city where the winter session of the state legislature began earlier in the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The three-party ruling alliance in Maharashtra is an example of coalition politics in the country, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on December 16 night.

He was addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena workers in the east Maharashtra city where the winter session of the state legislature began earlier in the day.

"The government in Maharashtra is an example of coalition (politics) before the country. However, it seems the Centre is keen on creating more chaos and getting things done," the chief minister said in a veiled attack on the former ally BJP.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprises the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, which all came together in extraordinary political circumstances last month.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

