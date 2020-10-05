172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maharashtra-adds-10244-new-covid-19-cases-12982-recover-263-die-health-department-5926361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra adds 10,244 new COVID-19 cases, 12,982 recover; 263 die: Health Department

With 263 new people succumbing to the infection, the total fatality count went up to 38,347 in the state, health department said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,53,653 on October 5 with a single-day addition of 10,244 to 14,53,653 fresh cases, the state health department said.

With 263 new people succumbing to the infection, the total fatality count went up to 38,347 in the state, it said.

A total of 12,982 patients were discharged during the day, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 11,62,585 so far, the department said in a statement.

Close

There are 2,52,277 active cases in the state at present.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.