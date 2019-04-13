Maharashtra ACB files DA case against senior town planning official

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a disproportionate assets (DA) case against an executive engineer currently posted in the state government's Town Planning department in Nagpur, an official said Saturday.

ACB Thane Unit Additional Superintendent of Police Kisan Gavli said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was filed on Friday against Sanjay Solanki (54) and his wife Vijaya.

Solanki is the Executive Engineer, Implementation Cell of the Town Planning department in Nagpur, the official informed.

An ACB probe in December, 2015 found that Solanki had allegedly amassed Rs 41.31 lakh in excess assets between December, 1985 and June, 2015.

As per the complaint filed with Wagle Estate police station Friday evening, Solanki's wife helped him in amassing such property and, therefore, has been made a co-accused, an official said.

Solanki was earlier suspended in June, 2015 for alleged involvement in the Maharashtra Sadan scam. He was also allegedly named by the ACB in a land scam in Kalina in Mumbai.