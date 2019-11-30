App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: 7 killed, 15 injured as van falls off bridge

The accident took place near Vinchur village on the Dhule-Solapur Road shortly after midnight

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Seven people were killed and 15 injured after a van fell off a bridge in north Maharashtra's Dhule tehsil, police said on November 30.

The accident took place near Vinchur village on the Dhule-Solapur Road shortly after midnight, an official said.

 

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 09:19 am

tags #India #Maharashtra

