Maharashtra: 7-8 attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan event in Navi Mumbai die; case of sunstroke: CM

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

Union HM Amit Shah with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during the presentation of Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Dattatraya Narayan Dharmadhikari at a ceremony, in Kharghar, on April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

At least 7-8 people died at hospitals hours after they were exposed to sunlight at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday night, Shinde termed the deaths as "very unfortunate".

"As per the briefing received from doctors, 7-8 people have died today, while some 24 are being treated. This is a case of sunstroke.

"Some 50 people were admitted to a Navi Mumbai-based hospital of which 24 are still admitted while the rest have been discharged after primary treatment," he said.