    Maharashtra: 62 swine flu cases found in Mumbai circle this year

    PTI
    July 25, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    Representative Image

    A total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected so far this year in Mumbai circle which also comprises neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, a health official said on Monday.

    From January 1 to July 24, 2022, a total of 1,66,132 people were screened, out of whom 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus were found, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle) Dr Gauri Rathod said.

    Two of the patients from Thane succumbed to the infection last week, she said, adding that these are the first deaths due to the H1N1 virus in the Mumbai circle this year.

    The health department was keeping a tab on the present situation and taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Citizens and medical practitioners have been given instructions about taking care, she said.

    Giving details of the two deaths, the official said Thane's Kopri area resident Joti Raja Bajaj (51) fell ill on July 12. She complained of fever, vomiting and cough and died on July 18. The other patient, Babita Hate (72), also from Kopri, fell ill on July 9 and died on July 19.

    Both were found infected with the H1N1 virus and treated at different facilities in Thane before they succumbed to the ailment, the official said.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 11:32 am
