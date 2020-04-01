App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: 5,000 quarantined after close contact with COVID-19 patients

Speaking to reporters, Tope said that 5343 people have been identified as high risk contact, because they were in close contact with the 162 COVID-19 positive patients in the state

Over 5,000 people in Maharashtra have been quarantined so far as they were in close contact with 162 COVID-19 patients in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Wednesday.

"We have quarantined these 'high risk contact' people as they are likely to be infected or are carriers of the coronavirus infection, he said.

"We have quarantined these 'high risk contact' people as they are likely to be infected or are carriers of the coronavirus infection, he said.

It is a clear indication that more people will test positive for coronavirus in coming days, the minister said.

Around 4,000 heath department staffers have been deputed for surveillance and follow up of these people, he said.

Follow our full coverage here

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

