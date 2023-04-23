 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra: 4 killed, 18 injured as truck rams into bus in Pune

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Representational image

Pune, Apr 23: Four people were killed and 18 others injured after a truck rammed into a bus in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2 am near a temple off the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway, they said.

As the private passenger bus heading from Satara to Dombivli in Thane reached near the Swaminarayan temple, a truck coming from behind rammed into it, a police official said.

Three bus passengers and the truck driver were killed, while 18 passengers received injuries, he said.