English
Maharashtra: 1,927 new COVID-19 cases, 4,011 recoveries, 30 deaths

As many as 30 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 51,139, an official statement said.

PTI
February 02, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST

Maharashtra recorded less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on the second straight day on Tuesday which took the state's caseload to 20,30,274, the Health department said.

The state added 1,927 new cases during the day, while on Monday 1,948 new infections had come to light.

Of 30 deaths, 19 were from the past 48 hours, while 11 were from the last week but recorded on Tuesday.

On the other hand, 4,011 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,36,305, the department said.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The state now has 41,586 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.37 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, the department said.

At 334, Mumbai city reported the highest number of fresh cases alongwith seven deaths. The total of cases in Mumbai went up to 3,09,637 and the death toll to 11,368.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite cities, reported 627 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 6,95,587 and death toll to 19,586. Nashik division's case tally is 2,76,697 and death count is 5,124.

The total number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,01,839 and deaths at 11,614.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,17,986 cases and 4,014 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 75,182 and death count at 2,000.

Latur division has reported 82,610 cases until now and 2,471 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 72,206 cases while 1,591 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,08,017 infections and 4,655 fatalities so far, the official informed. With 50,769 tests conducted on Tuesday, the state so far has tested 1,47,06,992 samples.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,30,274, new cases: 1,927, death toll: 51,139, discharged: 19,36,305, active cases: 41,586, people tested so far: 1,47,06,992.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
#coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:05 pm

