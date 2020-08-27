Maharashtra: 14,718 new coronavirus cases, 355 deaths, 9,136 recover

Maharashtra on August 27 reported 14,718 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 7,33,568, said a health official.

With 355 fatalities being recorded, the death toll reached 23,444, he said.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,78,234.

On Thursday, 9,136 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 5,31,563, the official said.

State capital Mumbai reported 1,350 new cases and 30 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,40,888 and death toll to 7,535. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,463. Pune city reported 1,772 new cases along with 35 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 94,897 and death toll 2,453. Of the 355 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, 236 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 83 deaths had taken place in the last one week.

Remaining 36 deaths had taken place before the last week but reflected in Thursday's data, the official said. The Thane division, which includes Mumbai city as well reported 3,505 cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 3,20,868, while 12,521 people have died so far in the region.

Nashik division has reported 88,079 cases and 2,148 deaths till now.

The number of cases in Pune division is 1,91,526 while death toll is 4,964.

Kolhapur division has reported 34,949 cases and 1,063 deaths.

Aurangabad division has reported 29,775 cases and 869 deaths.

Latur division has reported 23,063 cases and 695 deaths.

Akola division has reported 15,848 cases and 428 deaths and Nagpur division 28,763 cases and 686 deaths.

As many as 697 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 70 who died.

There are 13,24,232 people under home quarantine while 33,641 are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,33,568, New cases 14,718, Death toll 23,444, recoveries 5,31,563, Active cases 1,78,234 and people tested so far 38,62,184.